This novel nose job takes five minutes – and no scalpel

Researchers in California have developed a nose job performed without a scalpel – and in just five minutes.

An Occidental College team discovered that passing electricity through cartilage, like that in the nose, made it more malleable, the New York Post reports. A mold is used on the nose before the current — which is passed through tiny needles — is turned off, to allow the cartilage to harden in its new shape. No surgery needed.

“Once the tissue is floppy, you can mold it to whatever shape,” Michael Hill, Ph.D., a chemistry professor at Occidental, told the Post.