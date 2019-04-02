More Health:

April 02, 2019

'Hair wellness' might just be the next booming health trend

The charge is being lead by Nutrafol

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Nutrafol is leading the "hair wellness" trend.

On Tuesday, Nutrafol, a non-prescription hair health brand, announced $35 million in series B funding. The latest investment round is led by L Catterton (Equinox, Peloton, ThirdLove) with participation from existing investor Unilever Ventures.

Launched in 2016, Nutrafol has made a name for itself as a personalized, natural solution for thinning hair with its line of ingestible products. The brand utilizes botanical ingredients and neutraceuticals — or a mix of natural and pharmaceutical ingredients — to compete with more traditional over-the-counter treatments like Minoxidil (Rogaine). 

That said, it’s technically part of the supplement industry — a sector known to have little government oversight and regulation.

The botanical elements used by Nutrafol include vitamin E extracted from palm oil, ashwagandha, and biocurcumin; vitamins, such as biotin and keratin; and antioxidants such as resveratrol, per Women’s Health. All these ingredients have been clinically tested for efficacy against some of the main causes of hair thinning, including stress and hormones.

Nutrafol aims to restore hair growth by naturally rebalancing stress and androgen hormones, neutralizing free radicals, and combatting inflammatory molecules that alter hair growth signaling, according to Women’s Health. In other words, it tries to address many of the major factors causing your hair to thin in the first place — while providing your hair with a better environment in which to grow. 

Hair loss affects 80 million Americans, translating to a $3.5 billion dollar industry. By the age of 35, two-thirds of men will experience some degree of it, with the number hitting about 85 percent by age  50, according to the American Hair Loss Association. Women constitute roughly 40 percent of American hair loss sufferers.

Unlike other supplement companies, Nutrafol invested one-third of its total funds into research, development and clinical testing, then parlayed its scientific findings to trendy marketing and branding. The company also participated in several clinical trials. Last year, the Ablon Institute of Research found that 80 percent of women taking Nutrafol reported “significant improvement” in hair growth quality.

But consumer reviews have been mixed. Roughly half of Nutrafol’s Amazon customers rated it five-stars. Some rave that it gives them silkier, thicker manes while others bemoan “absolutely no changes in hair growth.”

This idea of “hair wellness” has mostly inspired the supplement industry. Trendy brands like HUM, Olly, and Moon Juice increasingly infiltrate mainstream retail space. You can now buy collagen powder at Nordstrom or “lustrous hair gummies” at Sephora, Fast Company reports.

Sales of beauty supplements grew 61 percent in the last year, totaling $144 million, reports Euromonitor International.

Nutrafol is now carried in 1,300 stores, clinics, and hair salons across the country. The company reports revenue growth by three times year-over-year. About 75 percent of their customers skew older and female, while the remaining 25 percent are millennial males.

With the latest round of funding, Nutrafol plans to scale its personalized system, conduct further research and broaden its marketing efforts.

“Our marketing dollars are about changing how people perceive hair health and [defining] what hair health really means: Your hair is a reflection of what’s happening in your body,” said Nutrafol CEO Giorgos Tsetis. “We have been fooled for decades to think that hair care will solve everything and that the hair-loss category is embarrassing.” 

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

