Is the offense back now? Phillies flex bats in Rockies series win

The Phillies looked like the Phillies again this weekend, with the offense coming to play in a much-needed series win against the Rockies.

The two games they won at home helped them claw further out of the deep hole they dug in April, and they're getting closer to Wild Card striking distance with each stanza they win.

A pretty impressive, though ultimately unsuccessful comeback effort kicked the series off Friday, as the Phils went from down 6-0 (thanks to another lackluster Andrew Painter start) to tied at 7-apiece in extras, before the bullpen gave way to a loss.

On Saturday, the Phillies dominated wire to wire with a 9-3 win, leading to an equally dominant 6-0 win Sunday that featured yet another Cris Sánchez gem.

More winnable games lie ahead, with Philadelphia headed to face the underachieving Red Sox in Boston Tuesday before a trio of games in Pittsburgh against the overachieving Pirates next weekend.

Will the offense keep it going? Here are some of the more interesting facts, figures and observations from the Phillies successful weekend against the Rockies:

They're starting to score runs

Entering their series against the Rockies, the Phillies were still struggling to consistently score runs — they had just one in Thursday's loss to the A's and were shut out by the Marlins a few days before that.

This weekend with Colorado in town, the team made it clear that "hittin' season" had finally arrived in South Philly.

In the three-game set, the Phillies scored 22 runs and smacked 33 hits. Here's some context to help illustrate the contrast:

Hits Runs 38-game avg. 7.8 per gm 3.9 per gm Friday 9 7 Saturday 14 9 Sunday 10 6





They're scoring in a bevy of different ways too. They hit eight home runs in the series — including Justin Crawford's first in the majors. That home run, by the way, was the game-tying shot that helped send the Phillies to extras and close a five-run deficit (they'd eventually lose in extra innings). In Sunday's finale, Bryson Stott stole a base and drew an error, scoring from second thanks to some savvy and aggressive baserunning.

Manager Don Mattingly has the Phillies playing more small ball, and playing better in general. With the pitching finally starting to solidify — Aaron Nola was decent on Saturday, Sánchez was masterful again on Sunday (he went seven innings for the second straight start, striking out seven with no runs allowed) — the Phillies are starting to look like contenders again both on the mound and at the plate.

Alec Bohm might not be washed

Bohm needed to relax. That was clearly Mattingly's diagnosis earlier this week, when he pinch hit for his struggling third baseman Wednesday night before sitting the beleaguered righty on Thursday and on Friday.

The time on the bench seems to have done the trick.

When he hit the field again on Saturday (with a .159 batting average), Bohm was a new man, having the game of his offensive life. Bohm fired off two home runs and added a double in four at bats, single-handedly driving in more runs (4 RBI) himself than the Rockies did as a team.

Getting the start the next day, Bohm scored a run after drawing a second inning walk and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Whether this sets him up to rebound and play well the rest of the year — or improve his trade stock as the Phillies consider shopping for a more reliable righty power bat — the resurgence was long overdue. Will it continue?

Kyle Schwarber is an animal

On May 6, before the Phillies' middle game of the team's series against the Athletics, Schwarber had 11 home runs — a solid total near the top of the NL leaderboard. Four games later, his total is an MLB-best 16.

It was a Schwarbomb weekend.

For the second time in his career, Schwarber hit home runs in four straight games (July of 2023 was the other). The one he hit on Friday was his 200th as a Phillie, making him the fourth fastest player ever to do so with a single team. He started the finale against the Rockies with a solo shot that was followed quickly by a back-to-back blast from Bryce Harper. An inning later, Schwarber had second home run.

Last season, Schwarber came incredibly close to setting a Phillies franchise home run record and just as close to winning NL MVP honors (as a designated hitter!). There is no reason to doubt he'll be able to challenge both of those achievements again in 2026.

The streak continues

Brandon Marsh hit a single in the first inning Sunday but it was a meaningful one. With the third best batting average in the National League through 40 games, the hit was followed by three more in the game, and extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games and his batting average up to a ridiculous .353.

What once looked like a hot start is beginning to actually look like a bid for a batting title, a year after teammate Trea Turner won it. Marsh actually has the highest batting average since the start of May 2025, and is the only NL hitter to still be hitting .300 or better over that year-long span. His four-hit game came a day after Turner did the same Saturday.

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