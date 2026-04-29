How stuck are the Phillies with their current roster?

The Phillies made a splash Tuesday when they made a rare April managerial change.

The team immediately responded, giving Don Mattingly his first win as the team's skipper in dominating fashion. But is the manager move enough?

The Phillies have a big hole to climb out of, and they don't have too many areas where they can realistically even try and improve the team. And if things go south, the Phillies' roster is constructed in a way that doesn't really boast too many players they can sell at the trade deadline.

This roster is almost entirely locked, and for years to come. Just how stuck are they? We took a deeper look:



Too expensive to replace (8)

Despite the recent trading of Nick Castellanos (which cost the Phillies $19.5 million) and cutting Taijuan Walker (which cost the team $18 million), the Phillies are going to be extremely resistant to making that a habit. Which means that from a pure investment perspective, the Phillies are locked into the following eight players:

Player AAV Through Trea Turner $27.3m 2033 Cris Sánchez $16.5m 2032 Jesús Luzardo $27m 2031* Bryce Harper $25.4m 2031 Kyle Schwarber $30m 2030 Aaron Nola $24.5m 2030 J.T. Realmuto $15m 2028 Zack Wheeler $42m 2027

*Luzardo has a team option in 2031

The good news, for our purposes at least, is that Wheeler will be off the books in two seasons. He'll theoretically be opening up a slot in the starting rotation and some payroll flexibility. But he'll also, you know, be a Cy Young-caliber pitcher theoretically leaving the Phillies' roster.

As for seven of the other eight players listed above, they're not going anywhere. Trea Turner will be 40. Bryce Harper will be 38. Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola will be here when they're 37. Here's hoping they age gracefully.

Too good to replace (4)

Andrew Painter won't even reach arbitration until 2029, and then will be under team-controlled arbitration for three more. He's gotta pitch better, but if he pitches well enough to stay a rotation staple he'll be a Phillie for a long time.

Justin Crawford has the same amount of team control as Painter, and if he holds onto his job in centerfield he'll be a Phillie for at least five or six more years.

Jhoan Duran is only under Phillies control through 2027, but the team paid a relatively steep price for him at the 2025 trade deadline and see him as the centerpiece of their bullpen longterm. He should be extended before his final arbitration season.

Orion Kerkering is the last guy on this list, a talented homegrown reliever who has three years of team control after this one.

The bullpen (6) and bench (4)

Besides maybe Tanner Banks, who is under team control for two more years, and Brad Keller, who'll be paid $11 million in 2027 before hitting free agency, the pen is the biggest area for change and it was this past offseason, too. It's also sort of the least impactful. The Phillies bullpen is mediocre every year.

On the bench side of things, there is not much of an impact to be made — and with Edmundo Sosa heading for free agency and likely a starting gig — the bench will probably be worse in future seasons.

Real opportunities for upgrades (4)

We'll go by position here:

Third base: The obvious place to start is third, where struggling Alec Bohm is on a contract year and will not be returning. This position is wide open for top prospect Aidan Miller to take, if he's able to bounce back from his preseason back injury and put together a few good months in the minors this spring and summer. This is also a spot for a big free agent or trade deadline swing — like the failed attempt the team made to bring sign Bo Bichette this past offseason.

Second base: Bryson Stott has one more year of team control left than Bohm does. He'll face arbitration and remain a Phillie for 2027 before hitting the open market. Stott is a smooth fielder but his bat has gone quiet frequently during his tenure and with the team lacking in offensive areas for upgrade he could be on the chopping block if a better option emerges.

Right field: Adolis García was an experiment and he's probably going to be one and done with the Phillies unless something crazy happens and he turns it on this summer. The outfield is the most malleable and wide open portion of the team for change. If the Phillies fail to make the postseason in 2026, it would be unimaginable to think they'd run back their outfield with simply minor changes. Wholesale upgrades are needed and if Crawford remains the centerfielder the corner spots need to be changed.

Left field: Brandon Marsh will be a tough decision for the front office. He's the team's best hitter right now and he is on the same schedule as Stott, with one year left of team control for 2027. He's better than a platoon guy, but he'll have to prove it for the entire current season if he wants to sign an extension. But his spot will be vulnerable with the squad locked in at so many other positions.

So to recap — the Phillies had the worst start to a season since Bill Clinton was President, and they're fighting tooth and nail to even contend for a playoff spot. And when they turn the page to next season the best they can really, reasonably hope for is four everyday lineup spots that could even theoretically be upgraded in a best case scenario.

If the Phillies stink the rest of the year, what would their fire sale even look like? A few bullpen arms, Marsh, and maybe if they're lucky they can get anything, even a mid-level prospect, for Bohm or Stott? Would they be willing to part with Wheeler?

The desirable trade assets are lacking and the roster spots available for future upgrades are minimal.

Essentially, the team has no choice but to figure it out as currently composed. Otherwise, it could take years for them to dig out of the gigantic mountain of payroll Dave Dombrowski and company have committed over the last few seasons.

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