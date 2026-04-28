Phillies prospect watch: Dante Nori continues to mash the ball

If the Phillies were contenders this season (it's early, they could somehow turn things around), Phillies fans would be keeping an eye on some top prospects as potential trade chips for a team expected to buy, and bring in help at the trade deadline.

But things are pretty bad in South Philly, and the prospects below could see their big league futures arrive well sooner than expected.

The MLB bullpen has been oft-injured and inconsistent while nearly every hitter up and down the lineup has struggled mightily. And even worse is the defense, as the Phillies trail in nearly every defensive metric.

Are there any future MLB stars currently in the farm system? Here's a look at how key top 20 prospects have been playing in the minors over the last few weeks. Who's been hot? Who's been cold? And who is still waiting to get on the field?

Who's hot?

7. Dante Nori, OF, Reading

You might be asking yourself how is Nori only ranked seventh, and that's a pretty good question. The former first rounder burst onto the scene with his Italy-leading World Baseball Classic performance in March. He's been just as hot in Double-A, boasting a .308 average over his first 18 games. A promotion can't be far behind, and if the Phillies continue to struggle he could find his way to South Philly before the season is over.

18. Carson DiMartini, 3B, Reading

As you'll see throughout this space, the Phillies' top prospects are playing just as badly as the organization's seasoned veterans. DiMartini is a rare bright spot, hitting .258 this year and boasting an eight-game hitting streak through Sunday. A fourth-rounder in 2024, he's got three multi-hit games over the aforementioned span.

19. Alex McFarlane, RP, Reading

The best performing top-20 pitching prospect right now is McFarlane, who could factor into the Phillies big league bullpen this season if he keeps performing. In 7.1 innings in 2026 the 2022 draftee has a 1.23 ERA and just four hits allowed. He actually briefly received a big league call-up but did not appear in a game before Zack Wheeler's return last weekend.

Who's not?

4. Gage Wood, SP, Clearwater

Wood was incredible early, combining for 15 strikeouts and two walks in his first 7.1 innings. In his most recent two outings he's allowed five runs combined and hasn't gone further than the third inning in either. He's working on things, and his early 3.45 ERA is solid. He should be heading to Double-A at some point this season.

6. Aroon Escobar, 2B, Reading

Since his three-hit day on April 19, Escobar, just 21, has struggled mustering only two hits. He's got a .236 batting average in the early going for the Fightins', but after a breakout 2025 he is certainly on the team's radar — especially as their middle infield continues to struggle at the major league level.

13. Griffin Burkholder, OF, Clearwater

It's very early for the 2024 second round pick, but Burkholder has had a slow start to his second pro season, hitting lightly in Single-A. His .200 average will surely improve. He also has a lot of speed too — he hit a triple last week and already has four stolen bases.

14. Wen-Hui Pan, RP, Clearwater

The Taiwanese hurler has had two appearances in relief in 2026 so it's too early to really glean much. He has allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 innings pitched — but he's also issued three walks.

15. Jean Cabrera, SP, Lehigh Valley

The lanky six footer (MLB.com says he weighs just 145 pounds) has not had a very good go of things after making the leap to Triple-A this season. In five starts the 24-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and has a brutal 1.81 WHIP with 25 hits allowed in 21 innings.

Who's injured?

1. Aidan Miller, SS

It has never been more important for the Phillies to get their top prospect healthy. Sidelined by back issues since training camp, Miller reportedly was on the field taking grounders last week and is close to facing live hitting. Sometime in early May he'll hopefully return to a minor league lineup — and if Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm continue to struggle he could make his MLB debut this summer.

8. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF

Rincones has a minor knee injury — the team has called it soreness and tendinitis — and as a result the 25-year-old lefty hasn't appeared yet in a game.

10. Moises Chace, SP

Make that a third player in the Phillies' top 10 prospect list on the injured list. Chase was acquired from the Orioles a few seasons ago, but was shut down in 2025 to get Tommy John Surgery, from which he's still on the mend

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