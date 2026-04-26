Winners and losers as Phillies end 10-game losing streak, start new one in Atlanta

The Phillies ended their 10-game losing streak this weekend — but then immediately started another one, taking only the middle game of their three-game set against the Braves in Atlanta.

We'll get into the deeper issues and the implications of their disastrous stretch of losing 15 of 18 games later this week, but for now, we'll take a quick look at a few winners and losers from the Braves series with a day off Monday and the Giants coming to town Tuesday...

Winners

Bryce Harper

Despite going 0-for-4 on Sunday, Harper is basically solely responsible for the Phillies' only win over a nearly two-week stretch. In the Saturday middle game, the former MVP drove in four runs in an 8-5 win that briefly gave Philly fans some Novocain. The team exploded for 11 hits, including three triples, and Harper anchored the brief winning feeling. But it was fleeting as the offense fell flat less than 24 hours later.

Zack Wheeler

Wheeler is also the catalyst for the Phils' lone win, as he triumphantly returned from his Thoracic Outlet surgery and touched 96 MPH with his fastball. His return to the rotation brings with it hope, in contrast to the release of his stopgap replacement Taijuan Walker. Wheeler allowed two runs in five frames, striking out six. His return to the rotation was a badly needed boost.

We really can't justify picking any more winners for a 9-19 ballclub.

Losers

Andrew Painter

Painter was the first to pitch in Atlanta and he was roughed up a bit, showing more rookie struggles in a nine-hit outing. Though he battled into the sixth inning, the five runs surrendered were too much for the anemic offense to overcome as Painter took his second career loss in his sixth start.

Aaron Nola

Nola looked even worse than Painter, pitching in the series finale Sunday. The longtime Phillie allowed six runs of his own, fighting into the fifth inning before the bullpen took over and threw three scoreless innings. Not surprisingly, the putrid offense scored two runs on just two hits and never really threatened to come back. Nola's ERA ballooned to 6.03 this season in the defeat.

Alec Bohm

The Phillies' leadoff tandem of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber has gone 6-for-55 on this current road trip (.110) and they're clearly one of the biggest reasons for the Phils offense remaining deafeningly quiet. But Bohm is an even worse perpetrator and his performance in Atlanta might have him on the cusp of being designated for assignment. Bohm went 1-for-12 starting all three games in the series, failing to hit both righties and lefties. He's a black hole in the batting order and his future with the team is in serious jeopardy.

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