Old City Eats Block Party returns June 4 with expanded footprint

Old City’s annual summer kickoff is returning with more space and more places to eat.

The Old City Eats Block Party is set to take place on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., bringing restaurants and bars out onto 2nd Street for an evening of outdoor dining, drinks and neighborhood specials.

This year, the event expands beyond its usual footprint, adding the 100 block of Chestnut Street for the first time and giving visitors more room to explore.

Participating spots include Cuba Libre, Khyber Pass Pub, Nick’s Bar & Grille, Han Dynasty, Royal Boucherie and others. New additions this year include Almanac and Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant.

The event is free to attend, with food and drinks available pay-as-you-go.

Thursday, June 4 | 5-9 p.m.

Old City District

2nd St. and 100 block of Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.