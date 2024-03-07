More Events:

March 07, 2024

Philly comedians to go head-to-head in March Madness-style one-liner contest

The competition, which pits 64 local jokesters in an elimination tournament, will be in Fishtown on Sunday.

Each round of One Liner Madness has two comedians going head-to-head, with audience applause deciding who advances in the bracket. Pictured above is a One Liner Madness show in New York City in 2023.

While basketball fans have to wait a couple more weeks for March Madness, anyone looking for a laugh can find entertainment in One Liner Madness this weekend.

The comedy competition puts 64 local comedians in an NCAA tournament-style bracket. The show has hit several cities around the country since it began in Brooklyn in 2015, and the first Philly edition will be at Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown on Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

The rules are simple: two comedians will go onstage and each will deliver a one-liner joke. Based on audience responses, only one comedian will advance in the bracket and they must have a new one-liner in the subsequent round. The competition goes on until one comedian remains, with the winner receiving a cash prize and trophy. 

Los Angeles-based television writer and comedian Emily Winter co-founded the show. For the Philly edition, Carolyn Busa, a comedian and owner of Peak Secondhand in Merchantville, is the co-producer. The two hosted a comedy show in Brooklyn together called Side Ponytail.

"Carolyn's hilarious and has great taste in comedy, so I knew she'd be the perfect local producer to work with," said Winter, who will be emceeing the Philly show. Busa will be one of the judges who will solicit audience applause and determine which comedian wins each round.

Emily Winter One Liner MadnessJenni Walkowiak/One Liner Madness

Emily Winter takes One Liner Madness around the U.S. Pictured above is Winter hosting an NYC show.


The competition is fast and brutal, as half of the comedians will be eliminated from the bracket in the first round. "Sometimes heavy hitters get knocked out early," Winter said. "It's part of the fun."

Busa, who was in the Philly comedy scene from 2009 to 2013 and hosted Laughs on Fairmount, touted some old colleagues who will be competing in Sunday's show. Her list of names includes Alejandro Morales, Chip Chantry, David Piccolomini, L.U.M.P, Joey Dougherty and Andrew Jeffrey Wright.

"I'm excited to see a whole bunch of comics that I may not know," Busa said. "I would love to dip back into the scene."

For some stand-up comedians, adjusting to a short-form one-liner format might be challenging. 

"One-liners are hard for me to write," said Tan Hoang, one of the 64 local comedians competing this Sunday. "My best hope is that I make it to the final round and then lose, like Rocky."

One Liner Madness took the show to Albuquerque earlier this year, and shows are planned for New York City, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. 

"It's such a fun night, and I'm grateful to all the comedians that make it so special," Winter said.

One Liner Madness

Sunday, March 10
Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. | Tickets $15
Johnny Brenda's
1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
