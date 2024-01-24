The Wardrobe expands its free clothing events to Chester County

Wings for Success, a Chester County nonprofit that supports unemployed women with clothing and educational programs, is now officially part of The Wardrobe, a Philadelphia-area nonprofit that provides casual clothes and professional clothes for job interviews to those in need.



"The core mission for the whole organization will continue to be empowering and outfitting people in our community who are working to make ends meet and provide for themselves and their families," The Wardrobe told PhillyVoice in an email. "Wings for Success will be joining a like-minded organization that has the resources to broaden impact in Chester County and beyond."

The Wardrobe has two locations, one on North 4th Street and another in Upper Darby. Wings for Success has locations in Exton and Kennett Square. The two nonprofits have partnered before, but now that they are one entity, Wings for Success will participate in Open Wardrobe events, each offering free clothing to a different community. The next Open Wardrobe takes place Thursday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will help those who are in recovery. Pre-registration is available online.

Participants can receive up to six items of clothing, plus accessories. Open Wardrobe also provides other community resources; for instance, the recovery-focused event will have support from Prevention Point Philadelphia, a harm-reduction center, and Broad Street Ministry, an organization that helps Philadelphians living in poverty.

Another Open Wardrobe event planned for Feb. 29 will help immigrants and refugees, and a March 28 event will help women by providing free bras and an educational workshop.

Thursday, Jan. 25

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

Four locations:

• 413 N. 4th St., Philadelphia PA, 19123



• 62 W. Marshall Rd., Lansdowne, PA, 19050



• 260 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, PA 19341



• 345 Scarlet Rd., Kennett Square, PA, 19348

