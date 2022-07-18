More Events:

July 18, 2022

The Wardrobe to provide free clothes for those in need at two events this summer

Summer Open Wardrobe Days take place on July 28 and Aug. 25 at the nonprofit's locations in Philadelphia and Lansdowne

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Summer Open Wardrobe Days, hosted by Philadelphia nonprofit The Wardrobe, will take place July 28 and August 25. The events will provide participants the opportunity to receive free clothing with no appointment necessary.

The Wardrobe has two upcoming Summer Open Wardrobe Days on July 28 and Aug. 25 to combat clothing insecurity in the Philadelphia region.

The events are part of the nonprofit's monthly program, which provides participants an opportunity to receive free clothing with no appointment. The open wardrobe days will occur at both the nonprofit's Philadelphia and Lansdowne locations.

MORE: Before visiting the King of Prussia Mall, shoppers now can check which items are in stock

On Thursday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Open Wardrobe event is centered on professional development, and along with clothing giveaways, there will be resume reviews and professional headshots provided.

The August event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and focuses on new residents, including immigrants and refugees. This event is in partnership with the Nationalities Services Center, but all are welcome to attend.

Founded in 1995, The Wardrobe, formerly known as The Working Wardrobe and Career Wardrobe, is a nonprofit that has helped more than 90,000 people overcome barriers to employment, such as clothing insecurity. They offer clothes priced to match any budget, as well as free clothing for those who qualify.

Participants in Open Wardrobe Days receive one full outfit along with corresponding accessories. Size availability is based on donated inventory, so interested guests are encouraged to pre-register online.

Summer Open Wardrobe Days

July 28 & Aug. 25
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | free
Event happening at 2 locations:
413 North 4th Street, Philadelphia PA 19123
and
62 West Marshall Road, Lansdowne, PA 19050

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

