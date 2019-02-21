Delaware mother raises awareness of opioid epidemic by releasing photo of her dead son

In an effort to raise awareness surrounding the perils of drug use — specifically opioid addiction — a Delaware mother is releasing an image of her identifying her son’s body in a morgue following his fatal overdose.

Nora Sheehan of Rehoboth Beach lost her 29-year-old son Andrew Jugler, after he reportedly took a lethal dose of xylazine and fentanyl, the New York Post reports. His overdose concludes Andrew's eight-year battle with addiction, the Post adds.

Sheehan’s release of the photo on Thursday comes months after her son’s death in October, but her intention is to dissuade other people from taking drugs and hopes to raise awareness surrounding the impact of the opioid crisis, the New York Post reports.

“Holding my dead son in my arms, this is the picture of addiction,” she said of her son, as reported by SWNS via Fox News. “This is what happens.”

(WARNING: The photo below may be disturbing to some readers.)

Sheehan explains to the Epoch Times that her son "succumbed to his demons" after struggling with addiction since 2010. OxyContin was Andrew's foot in the door, she explains, which led him to getting high on heroin and later fentanyl, the Epoch Times reports.

Andrew's family decided to hold a memorial service, instead of hosting a funeral. They invited Jugler’s friends, some of whom are, too, battling with their own homelessness and addiction, and gave out care packages filled with hygiene products and served Andrew's favorite pizza to the congregation, the Post reports.

“I never thought heroin and fentanyl were as prevalent in my community as they are. It’s an epidemic. A lot of us just don’t care until it comes into our lives,” Sheehan warns to Fox News.