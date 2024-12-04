Rail Park launches fundraiser seeking up to $10,000 in repairs after weekend fire

A section of Rail Park will reopen "within the week" after a fire that the executive director suspects was vandalism, and a fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for the repairs.

Officials are seeking up to $10,000 in donations after benches and decking at Noble and 13th streets were caught in a blaze Saturday evening. That part of the park is closed, but the rest of the space remains open.

While Executive Director Rebecca Cordes Chan believes the fire was a deliberate act, there's no ongoing police investigation.

"We're basically taking the stance of: We just need to fix this as quickly as possible and figure out how do we prevent this from happening in the future," Chan said.

All the decking in that area will need to be replaced and metal brackets that hold everything together were also damaged. It's unclear how much of the underlying structural support was destroyed, but officials expect much of it will need to be redone as well. A temporary fix will be installed by next week, but Chan wasn't not sure how long the larger repairs will take.

The Rail Park launched a campaign for Giving Tuesday for repairs and raised $3,800 — $800 more than their single-day goal of $3,000. Leadership hopes to raise up to $10,000 by the end of the year.

"For better or worse, this is part of managing public spaces," Chan Said. "You have unexpected things that happen like this and you just have to figure out how to remedy it as soon as possible and then just keep going"

The Rail Park is on the elevated former Philadelphia and Reading Railway that will eventually go from Brewerytown to 9th Street in Northern Liberties. Phase 1 was completed in 2018, stretching from 11th and Callowhill streets to Broad and Noble streets, and it saw 15,000 visitors in 2023.

Chan said this incident won't impact larger construction plans for the park.