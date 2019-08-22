Philly residents to get a new health insurance option in 2020

Oscar Health, a New York-based health insurer, has announced its “biggest market expansion ever,” elongating the company’s reach to 12 new markets and six new states, including Philadelphia.

Forbes reports that the company is slated to welcome Philly-area health plan enrollees in 2020.

Oscar’s reach in the region will span Philadelphia, Chester, Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties, "pending regulatory approval,” the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

RELATED READ: Health insurance fraud: How to stop scammers in their tracks

In Philadelphia, Oscar will compete against Independence Blue Cross, Aetna, United HealthCare and Cigna.



“Philadelphia is home to one of the largest individual markets in the country and it has long been on our expansion radar," Oscar CEO and co-founder Mario Schlosser told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Oscar currently provides health care coverage in nine states, including New Jersey and New York.

Oscar began as a startup that provided coverage through the Affordable Care Act exchanges.

“We do health insurance differently — with more coverage, less hassle, and perks that give you the most value for your premium,” the company says on its website.

Oscar will offer an app, concierge service, on-call doctor for free 15-minute calls, and free access to members-only services and memberships. Oscar also is aiming to launch a new Medicare experience, according to its website.



