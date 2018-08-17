More News:

August 17, 2018

Pa. congressional candidate was reportedly investigated for sexual misconduct

Marty Nothstein is running for the state's 7th District

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Sexual Misconduct
Marty Nothstein Contributed image/Marty Nothstein for Congress

.

Pennsylvania congressional candidate Marty Nothstein was removed from his post as executive director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in the Lehigh Valley because of a sexual misconduct allegation, the Morning Call reports.

According to the Morning Call, an anonymous tip was reportedly called in to USA Cycling in October, 11 days after Nothstein announced he was running for office, about an alleged incident in 2000. Nothstein won an Olympic gold medal in cycling that year.

Nothstein said during a press conference Friday he was first notified of the allegations via email in February of this year, and said he denies the allegations. He said he was informed he was under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent wing of the U.S. Olympic Committee. Nothstein confirmed he's been removed from his post at Valley Preferred; the Morning Call said he was placed on leave in February.

Nothstein currently serves as a Commissioner-At-Large for Lehigh County.

During the press conference, which was broadcast by The Morning Call on its Facebook page, Nothstein called the new story “a case of some poor reporting, not providing complete facts.” He said he believes the tip call to USA Cycling was politically motivated.

“I don’t have any idea who would do this,” Nothstein said. “There’s lots of people out there.”

Nothstein's lawyer said during the press conference that there was no investigation done by USA Cycling or Valley Preferred.

Nothstein’s opponent, Susan Wild, is a Democrat and currently works as Allentown’s city solicitor. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama in July.

The midterm elections will be held November 6, 2018.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Sexual Misconduct Pennsylvania Elections Congress Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.