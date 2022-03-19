Palmyra man fatally shot while sitting in his living room

A Burlington County man died in the early hours of Saturday morning when someone shot into his home.



Timothy Thomas, 48, was sitting in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when several bullets were fired into his home, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 4 a.m.

A relative who was in the room with Thomas was uninjured.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters and that they fled on foot toward the Delaware River.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or police@palmyrapd.org.