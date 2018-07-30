More News:

July 30, 2018

Panera Bread is testing out a double bread bowl in Philly

By Michael Tanenbaum
Panera Bread testing double bread bowl at 32 Philadelphia area locations from Aug.5-31.

Panera Bread is in the midst of an aggressive push to give customers more options, whether it's rolling out delivery service or testing out various new menu items to see what sticks.

The Philadelphia area is about to get some experimental love from Panera next month when the fast casual chain debuts a limited-time, double bread bowl. 

"The double bread bowl – one loaf, two cut outs – will be available from August 5 to August 31 and is available upon request in café and through delivery," the company said. "Ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker, the double bread bowl can include any two of Panera’s signature soups or Mac & Cheese."

If the Philly area test run is successful, the double bread bowl has the the potential to become a nationwide menu item. 

Customers placing their order from delivery.panerabread.com will need to add an unsliced sourdough loaf to their cart and then type “make the sourdough a double bread bowl” in the special instructions. Customers can then choose two cups of soups or Mac & Cheese.

Panera's menu recently debuted Baja mac & cheese — topped with avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro — and a self-explanatory bacon mac & cheese, both of which are valid options for the double bread bowl trial run. 

"We are excited to test the double bread bowl in the Philadelphia market for a limited time and hear feedback from our Philadelphia customers!" the company continued. "Philadelphia was the right place to test this product both operationally and because we know we have a lot of great Panera fans in the market."

The double bread bowl will be available at 32 locations in the Philadelphia area from Aug.5-31.

Michael Tanenbaum
