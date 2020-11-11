Panorama in Old City hosting movie night that includes three-course dinner

November 11, 2020
Panorama in Old City is hosting a movie night on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that includes a three-course dinner before the screening.
The John Hughes movie "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" starring John Candy and Steve Martin will be shown inside the restaurant at 7:15 p.m.
Reservations for the event begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner can be enjoyed outside or inside the Italian restaurant connected to the Penn’s View Hotel.
The evening's three-course dinner is $35 per person and includes a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. Some of the options to start are bruschetta, Caesar salad and burrata. For the main course, there's a list of pasta dishes, as well as chicken, steak, salmon and veal options. A choice of tiramisu, ricotta cake or Franklin Fountain ice cream will end the meal.
Once the screening begins, complimentary popcorn and movie snacks will be served.
To make a reservation, those interested can call (215) 922-7800.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
7:15 p.m. screening | $35 per person
Panorama
14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.