November 11, 2020

Panorama in Old City hosting movie night that includes three-course dinner

'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' will be screened inside the restaurant

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Panorama is located inside the Penn’s View Hotel in Old City. The restaurant serves Italian food.

Panorama in Old City is hosting a movie night on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that includes a three-course dinner before the screening.

The John Hughes movie "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" starring John Candy and Steve Martin will be shown inside the restaurant at 7:15 p.m.

In the 1987 classic, Neal Page is an advertising executive who just wants to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his family. When his flight is rerouted to a city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, he's forced to pair up with loudmouth salesman Del Griffith, who leads Neal on a wild trip to reach their intended destination.

Reservations for the event begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner can be enjoyed outside or inside the Italian restaurant connected to the Penn’s View Hotel.

The evening's three-course dinner is $35 per person and includes a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. Some of the options to start are bruschetta, Caesar salad and burrata. For the main course, there's a list of pasta dishes, as well as chicken, steak, salmon and veal options. A choice of tiramisu, ricotta cake or Franklin Fountain ice cream will end the meal.

Once the screening begins, complimentary popcorn and movie snacks will be served.

To make a reservation, those interested can call (215) 922-7800.

Dinner & Movie

Tuesday, Nov. 17
7:15 p.m. screening | $35 per person
Panorama
14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
