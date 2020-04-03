More Health:

April 03, 2020

Tips to help children cope during the COVID-19 shutdown

Parenting under the coronavirus restrictions brings a new set of challenges; here's what experts suggest

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting COVID-19
Pediatric experts offer tips for helping your kids cope during COVID-19 shutdown CDC/Unsplash

To soothe children's anxieties during the coronavirus pandemic, pediatric experts recommend emphasizing preventive measures, like washing hands and social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread homeschooling in the Philadelphia region. There are no playdates or after-school activities any more.

This "new normal," even if temporary, can be especially hard on children. From anxiety over the coronavirus itself to restlessness from being cooped up inside, their emotions are probably running the gamut right now.

By adopting coping techniques, parents can help their children – and themselves – navigate this challenging time more smoothly. 

Here's what local pediatric experts recommend: 

Maintain routine as much as possible

"First, it is very important to follow proper routines and schedules as much as possible, such as bedtime, house rules, etc. in order to increase their sense of normalcy and security," says Brittany Spaeth, a child life specialist and manager of the Child Life Program at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Camden, New Jersey.

Nancy Pontes, a family nurse practitioner and assistant professor of nursing at Rutgers University – Camden, recommends keeping separate schedules for weekdays and the weekend. And the daily schedule should include at least one hour of physical activity and 8-10 hours of sleep, depending on the age of the children.

Be honest about COVID-19

Child life specialists at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recommend explaining the symptoms COVID-19 causes, noting they are similar to influenza, a more familiar illness. 

"Consider your child's age, personality and development when sharing information," they wrote in a recent blog post. "To help clarify any misconception, begin by asking what your child already knows." 

Children may have heard things that are either untrue or exaggerated, which can increase their fears.  "Reassure your child that they can come to you to ask questions," they wrote. 

They also suggest monitoring children's exposure to COVID-19 related news.

To soothe anxiety, focus on prevention 

The information scientists know about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, is constantly changing. That makes it harder to know how to allay the fears and anxieties of children.

Focusing on preventive measures puts more control in children's hands, easing their worries, experts say.  They suggest explaining how social distancing and good hand hygiene keep them safe.

They also recommend encouraging children to share their feelings and to practice self-reflection through journaling or medication. 

Pontes suggests creating a time capsule together. Include any journals or blogs that family members have been keeping, or record videos together.

Play with your kids 

While a little bit more electronic use is expected during this time, parents also should actively play with their kids as much a possible. If children love to bake, now is a great time to experiment on new recipes together. Card and board games are also fun ways to stay connected as a family, experts say.

Fresh air is also important, so parents should make an effort to get children outside, experts say. Just make sure they are maintaining proper social distance at all times. CHOP has created a video with guidelines for social distancing for children. You can find it here.

"Play and physical activity help children expend extra energy, especially if they've been cooped up in the house," Spaeth says. "Arts and craft activities also provide good outlet for self-expression, especially for worries."

Pontes suggests conducting good, old-fashioned scavenger hunts and sing-a-longs. 

"Have time for fun," she emphasizes. "Give your kids a sense of adventure in their own home." 

CONNECT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS 

Virtual hangouts have become popular as people try to stay connected with family and friends while stuck at home. 

Parents can use video chat apps, like FaceTime and Messenger, to hold regular virtual get-togethers with family members. This way, children can still see their grandparents and cousins. 

Encouraging children to stay in touch with their friends is helpful, too, experts say. Even a simple phone chat or text conversation can lift their spirits. 

Hug your kids a little longer

Connection is so important, Pontes says. Children need physical affection, so go ahead and give those extra hugs and cuddles.

Practice what you preach

It's important for parents to practice good self-care because children look to adults for guidance and support. Children can easily pick up on their parents' stress and internalize it. 

"This is a stressful time for adults and children alike," Spaeth says. "Some children will express their anxiety by being more emotional and clingy than normal. Some may even regress a bit. This can be frustrating for parents and caregivers, but be as patient and understanding as possible."

Parents should contact their child's primary care provider if they become worried about their child's behaviors or emotions.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting COVID-19 Philadelphia Children's Health Children Fear Coronavirus Mental Health Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL odds: Point spreads for every game on the Eagles' 2020 schedule
60_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Miles_Sanders_KateFrese.jpg

City Services

Philly's recycling collection shifts to new schedule during coronavirus pandemic
Trash Philly Coronavirus

Illness

Rutgers launches COVID-19 saliva test that could rapidly screen thousands daily
Rutgers COVID-19 Saliva Test

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 4.0
040220PatrickQueen

Jobs

Tips for a successful video conference call job interview
Tips for a successful job interview through video conference

Entertainment

Cards Against Humanity has a new family-friendly edition you can print for free
Cards Against Humanity

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved