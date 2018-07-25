More Culture:

July 25, 2018

Paris Jackson faced alleged stalker in court

Michael Jackson's daughter appeared in court Tuesday to testify against Nicholas Lewis Stevens

By Virginia Streva
Paris Jackson testified against her alleged stalker, Nicholas Lewis Stevens, yesterday in a Los Angeles courthouse. Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order on July 4, but an L.A. judge extended the court order yesterday, ordering Stevens to stay 100 yards away from Jackson for the next three years.

RELATED READS: Joe Jackson, head of the Jackson dynasty, dead at 89 | Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms | Tony Award-winning musical 'Once' to be performed at the Arden Theatre

Stevens was caught multiple times outside a studio where Jackson worked. He reportedly once waited 15 hours to see her. Business Standard reported that documents filed in court revealed that a friend of Jackson’s confronted Stevens. When he asked why he was visiting the studio, Stevens said, “What the f**k does it look like I’m doing here? I’m stalking your b***h.”

Jackson, who lost her father, Michael Jackson, in 2009, also lost her grandfather, Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family dynasty, just last month. 

In 2013, Barbara Zaun, the Philadelphia Eagles director of cheerleading, hoped that Jackson would become an Eagles cheerleader – but it looks like that didn’t exactly pan out for the team. Twenty-year-old Jackson has since taken after her family with a career as a model, actress, and singer.

Virginia Streva
Some taxes, fees additional.