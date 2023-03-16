Parx Casino to open a Marriott hotel with a rooftop restaurant in 2025

Parx Casino is moving forward with plans to construct a 13-story hotel in Bensalem that will feature two new restaurants, including one on the top floor and rooftop.

The hotel, at 3001 State Road, is expected to operate as a Marriott brand and will be connected to the casino by a walkway. It will have about 300 rooms and a large banquet hall.

Bensalem Township Council unanimously approved the proposal Monday. Construction is expected to begin later this year with a target for completion in 2025.

One of the new restaurants will be in the hotel lobby, with a more upscale concept on the top floor, said attorney Michael Meginniss, who represented the casino through the planning process with Bensalem Township.

In addition to the banquet hall, an outdoor lawn will be available for weddings and other events. The hotel also will have a spa, fitness center and coffee shop.

Parx is Pennsylvania's largest casino gaming complex. It was established in 1974 as Keystone Racetrack, becoming the region's premier thoroughbred track, and later purchased by Greenwood Racing, Inc. in 1990. The name was changed to Parx Casino and Racing when the casino opened in 2010.

In 2018, Parx opened the Xcite Center, a concert and event venue. Last month, Parx Casino Shippensburg opened in Cumberland County.