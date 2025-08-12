Pat Dugan, a lifelong Democrat, to run as Republican against Larry Krasner in race for district attorney

Former Municipal Court Judge Pat Dugan, who's a lifelong Democrat, announced he will accept the Republican nomination to run against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in the general election.

In May, Dugan lost to Krasner in the Democratic primary, but he garnered more than 6,000 write-in votes in the GOP primary, which had no candidates. He needed only 1,000 write-in votes to qualify to run in November, and on Monday he filed the official paperwork with the city’s Board of Elections to set up the rematch.