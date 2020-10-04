Sen. Pat Toomey will not run for reelection in 2022, report says

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is not expected run for a third term or for governor in 2022, according to reports that surfaced Sunday afternoon.

Toomey, a conservative who has often backed President Donald Trump in recent years, has not yet officially confirmed the report from the Inquirer. An announcement from Toomey's office is expected Monday morning.

If Toomey declines to run, his vacant seat will suddenly become a key target for Democrats hoping to pick up a Senate seat in the 2022 election. Toomey narrowly won reelection in 2016 over Democratic challenger Katie McGinty.

In his second term, Toomey has shifted to the right in alignment with the White House, specifically on issues such as sanctuary cities, tax reform and strengthening law enforcement. He recently supported Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In Philadelphia, Toomey has been a frequent target of protesters at his local election offices over the past several years.

While the senator has long been a supporter of Congressional term limits, it was unclear whether he would seek a third term. The timing of his exit from the field in 2022 would leave the race wide open.

Republicans are set to defend 22 Senate seats in 2022, compared to 12 among Democrats.