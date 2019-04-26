More Health:

April 26, 2019

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds

But that doesn't mean it isn't effective

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Allergies
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels shattha pilabut/Pexels

AR101 is a peanut-based immunotherapy that is being developed to treat peanut allergies.

New scientific discoveries can be so exciting — especially when they have the promise to help a lot of people live better, healthier or safer lives.

That’s exactly how the world felt when it was announced in November that a potentially highly effective peanut allergy treatment, AR101, was soon to apply for FDA approval. The “special sauce” of this treatment was that it actually contained small amounts of peanuts, so it actually gave patients a dose of their allergic trigger in order to treat their allergy. 

While this sounds like a dangerous treatment method, the researchers behind the treatment found it to be quite effective.

RELATED READ: A very effective peanut allergy treatment is slated to hit the market in 2019

But a subsequent analysis of the treatment published in the journal Lancet on Thursday found the previous findings didn’t actually convert to longstanding peanut allergy protection, TIME reports. The recent analysis, which looked at 12 trials including information on 1,000 patients, concluded oral immunotherapy treatment increase the risk of anaphylaxis, an acute and potentially fatal allergic reaction, by 22 percent. Those who hadn’t received the treatment only had a seven percent risk, according to TIME. 

While that increased risk is rather jarring — it represents about threefold chance of anaphylaxis — researchers note they’re not claiming the treatment is entirely ineffective, IFL Science explained. It has been proven to work in clinical studies, but researchers want to point out the “gap between results in a clinical setting and real-life applications,” IFL Science adds. 

Dr. Derek Chu, an internal medicine physician and clinical immunology and allergy fellow at McMaster University in Canada and lead author of the study, told TIME:

“This is really the first big crack at trying to treat peanut allergy, which is a fundamental milestone, and we should celebrate that,” he says. “But like anything else in medicine or technology or life, the first time you do something, it’s not necessarily going to be perfect.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Allergies United States Treatment Immunotherapy Peanuts

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft
030319AJBrown

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved