Penn Medicine to offer free mammograms, eye health screenings and preventive care in West Philly

Penn Medicine's annual community health fair will return to West Philadelphia on Sunday, June 28, offering free screenings, health resources and preventive care services for residents of all ages.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community of Compassion CDC and will offer a range of screenings and educational resources, along with food, raffle prizes and activities for all ages.

Attendees can receive walk-in mammograms, eye health screenings and free glasses, blood pressure and diabetes screenings, cancer screenings and mental health resources. Penn Medicine also will provide take-home colon cancer screening kits, prostate cancer screenings, lung cancer risk assessments and liver and vascular ultrasounds.

Photo Credit/Penn Medicine

Free food, raffle prizes, giveaways and family activities will be available throughout the event.

The health fair is open to all ages, though mammograms are available for adults 40 and older. Organizers encourage attendees to bring an insurance card and ID if available, but no one will be turned away for lack of insurance.

Mammograms will only be available at the health fair on June 28.Penn Medicine's mobile mammogram van also will offer walk-in screenings at The Fresh Grocer in Upper Darby from June 24-27 and June 29-July 1. Mammograms will only be available at the health fair on June 28.

Sunday, June 28 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Community of Compassion CDC

6150 Cedar Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.