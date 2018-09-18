More News:

September 18, 2018

Penn just made it possible to get an Ivy League bachelors degree online

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Education University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Students on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania is now the first Ivy League institution to offer a bachelor's degree that can be earned almost completely online.

Penn now is offering a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences program, which falls within the College of Liberal and Professional Studies, making it the first of the country's prestigious Ivy League schools to offer an online undergraduate degree. LPS functions in the School of Arts and Sciences.

The new undergraduate degree comes shortly after Penn announced the university's first online graduate degree program – a Masters of Computer and Information Technology through the School of Engineering and Applied Science, which will begin in January 2019.

The program, targeted toward working adults and who the school considers "nontraditional students," requires minimal on-campus work and can be customized to fit various academic concentrations. Students need to be on campus at least twice, though, for two face-to-face residences that can last up to five days.

The program "redefines the notion of who can get an Ivy League education," said Nora Lewis, vice dean of professional and liberal education, in a press release Tuesday.

The degree requires some standard general-education courses and interdisciplinary concentrations. The program was prepared by two advisory boards: one of faculty members and one made up of management executives from more than 20 businesses. Concentrations for the degree include creative studies; literature, culture, and tradition; organizational studies; and physical and life sciences. 

The program's first students will begin fall 2019. 

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia College Penn Universities Ivy League UPenn

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz will start for Eagles in Week 3 — and Pederson says he won't hold anything back
091718_Carson-Jeffery_usat

Investigations

Lawyer: Pennsylvania police officer linked to lewd videos at Hoboken bar
The Hub Hoboken

Eagles

It sure sounds like the Eagles are going to add a wide receiver
041518DezBryant

Children's Health

Infant walkers still landing babies in the hospital
baby_walkers_wiki_photo

Politics

Here's how to get tickets to Barack Obama's Philly visit in support of Bob Casey, Tom Wolf
President Barack Obama

Courts

Philadelphia DJ allegedly threatens flight crew and passengers, forces emergency landing
airplane seats

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.