Police still searching for driver in hit-and-run that injured 3 nurses outside Penn Presbyterian

Police issued an arrest warrant and are still searching for the alleged driver in a hit-and-run that injured three nurses and a shooting victim at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Jaadir Goodwyn, 20, will be charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and related charges, police said during a news conference Tuesday. Two of the nurses who were struck are in stable condition, while a nurse and the shooting victim are in critical condition, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue, police said. A silver Jeep Cherokee with four men, including the shooting victim, was driven to Penn Presbyterian. About 20 minutes later, the Jeep was parked in the ambulance bay outside of the hospital.

"The three males exited that Jeep Cherokee, went inside Penn's ER and begged and pleaded for help," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "And what happened? Those three nurses along with security staff exited that hospital and ran toward that shooting victim. They did everything they could to render aid while others came out with a gurney."

Vanore said investigators believe Penn police were alerted there was a shooting victim at the hospital, and authorities were on their way with "lights and sirens" to investigate.

"At that point, these three males who begged and pleaded for help jumped back in the car and recklessly and intentionally left this parking lot in a high rate of speed and drove right into the three nurses, their own shooting victim associate that they brought here and continued at a high rate of speed away from this area," Vanore said.

A 37-year-old male nurse sustained injuries to his legs, and a 51-year-old male nurse sustained injuries to his head and back. Both are in stable condition, authorities said. A 36-year-old male nurse sustained facial injuries and internal bleeding and is in critical condition. The shooting victim is believed to have suffered an additional head injury as the vehicle fled the scene, and he's listed in critical condition.



An investigation by Philadelphia police, the FBI and Penn police led to the recovery of the vehicle in Upper Darby around 2 p.m. Saturday and the issuing of the warrant for Goodwyn's arrest. Investigators recovered evidence in the vehicle and are also continuing to investigate the shooting on Belmont Avenue.

Anyone with information on Goodwyn's whereabouts should call 911 or the police tip line at 215-686-8477.

"He is considered dangerous, and we want to take him off the street," Vanore said.