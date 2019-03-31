Penn State Forest fire grows to 8,000 acres burning in New Jersey

Firefighters are working to contain a forest fire that started in the South Jersey Pinelands on Saturday that grew to cover more than 8,000 acres overnight.

The flames started in Penn State Forest, which is protected under the Pine Barrens, in Burlington County near the Ocean County border. By Saturday night it was burning 5,000 acres and spread into thousands more overnight due to high wind gusts and the recent dry weather.

As of Sunday morning, officials confirmed the blaze was more than 50 percent contained.

Parts of Route 72, a major artery for travel to the Jersey Shore, remained closed Sunday morning. Asbury Park Press reported Sunday morning that smoke and ash could be seen as far north as Holmdel and Marlboro in Monmouth County, which is at least 40 miles from the fire.

According to the National Weather Service, many areas of the state and even into New York will be able to see and smell smoke from the fire. But, the Sunday morning rain showers and consequent cold front should blow the smoke off shore.

The NWS had not issued an air quality warning for the region, as of Sunday afternoon.

NJ.com reported that so far, no one has been injured in the fires and there is currently no mandatory evacuation.

An investigation as to what started the fires is ongoing.