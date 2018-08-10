FBI investigating threat against Penn State football game at Beaver Stadium

August 10, 2018
The FBI and Penn State Police are investigating a social media threat targeting a home football game at Beaver Stadium during the upcoming college football season.
In a tweet Wednesday, an account that has since been deleted threatening to commit a mass shooting at the stadium.
This Pitt fan has serious problems everyone should report this to twitter/authorities this is not something to joke about. pic.twitter.com/8Dz6wJkuGS— PSU recruiting (@PSU_Strong) August 9, 2018
In a follow-up tweet, Penn State Police said they are working with the FBI to determine the credibility of the threat.
University Police, along with the FBI, is investigating a potential threat on social media and working to determine its credibility. There is no immediate danger to the Penn State community. Penn State takes all threats very seriously. If you see something, say something.— Penn State Police (@PennStatePolice) August 9, 2018
"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount," the university said in a statement. "Penn State takes all threats very seriously and University Police and federal authorities are actively investigating. As always, University Police encourages everyone to always be vigilant."
The Nittany Lions kick off the 2018 season at home against Appalachian State University on Sept. 1.