More News:

August 10, 2018

FBI investigating threat against Penn State football game at Beaver Stadium

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Threats
Franklin Penn State Football Ty Lohr /York Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks with media during media day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Ty Lohr/York Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK

The FBI and Penn State Police are investigating a social media threat targeting a home football game at Beaver Stadium during the upcoming college football season.

In a tweet Wednesday, an account that has since been deleted threatening to commit a mass shooting at the stadium.

In a follow-up tweet, Penn State Police said they are working with the FBI to determine the credibility of the threat. 

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount," the university said in a statement. "Penn State takes all threats very seriously and University Police and federal authorities are actively investigating. As always, University Police encourages everyone to always be vigilant."

The Nittany Lions kick off the 2018 season at home against Appalachian State University on Sept. 1. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Threats State College College Football Penn State University Police Nittany Lions Universities Social Media FBI Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Steelers
080918-RasulDouglas-USAToday

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers preseason game
080918SheltonGibson

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.