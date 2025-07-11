More News:

July 11, 2025

Pennsylvania 911 system experiencing intermittent outages statewide, officials say

Residents are advised to call local emergency lines if needed while technical crews work to restore service.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Emergency Services
Pennsylvania 911 Outage Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working to restore 911 service after intermittent outages were reported statewide on Friday afternoon. The cause of the service disruption is under investigation.

Pennsylvania's 911 emergency service lines are experiencing technical issues statewide, officials said Friday afternoon in an alert that went out to millions of residents.

A text message warning was sent out just before 3:30 p.m. advising that 911 calls may not connect due to intermittent outages. The cause was not explained.

MORE: Philly man sentenced to 6 years in prison for stealing homes through wire fraud

"We are working with technical experts to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible," the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said in a post on X.

PEMA is urging people to only call 911 in the event of true emergencies. People who can't get through and need emergency service are advised to call their local 911 offices directly.

The non-emergency lines in Philadelphia are 311 and 215-686-8686, which both connect to the same line. Residents also can call their local police districts, the department said

The numbers for the surrounding counties are as follows:

• Bucks County: 215-328-8500
• Chester County: 610-436-4700
• Delaware County: 610-565-6575
• Montgomery County: 610-635-4300

Philadelphia officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether its 911 dispatch services have been impacted.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been briefed by PEMA on the outages. 

"We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible," Shapiro said. "In the meantime — stay calm, follow the directions of PEMA and local authorities.". 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Emergency Services Pennsylvania Investigations 911

Videos

Featured

Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down the Jersey Shore.
Limited - Clarion Main

Plan your next getaway in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

World Cafe Live staff votes to unionize ahead of town hall

world cafe live union.jpg

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Opioids

Pennsylvania gets $28 million in settlement with 8 opioid manufacturers

Opioid settlement Pennsylvania

Music

How rapper Mega Ran broke into children's music

Mega Ran

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Ice Cream Festival and Blobfest

Weekend guide

Eagles

A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

062925CommandersFans

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved