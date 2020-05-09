More Health:

May 09, 2020

Pennsylvania lifts restrictions on dental procedures during coronavirus lockdown

Some non-emergency dental surgeries may resume across the state

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Dentists Coronavirus
Xinhua/SIPA

Dentists and their staff should take certain precautions including the use of PPE if a clinician determines that a surgery is necessary, the state health department advised. Above, a dental surgery performed in China during February 2020 is pictured.

Pennsylvania will now allow all dental procedures to take place amid coronavirus business closure orders, the state health department announced Friday.

Pennsylvania revised its March 19 business closure order to allow non-emergency dental procedures to take place again, a guidance issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health said. Prior to the order, only emergency surgeries could take place during the statewide lockdown. 

The guidance specifies that new protocol should be followed in the case of each procedure to protect both dentistry staff and their patients. Procedures should take place "if a clinician determines that lack of treatment will result in irreversible damage to a patient," read the release.

In determining if a procedure should take place, dentists should also consider the number of cases of coronavirus in their region, the needs of patients and staff, and what supplies are available. Certain procedures that "produce a visible spray containing large droplets of water" should not take place, as they increase the risk of transmission.

If a dentist decides that a procedure is necessary, they should follow safety guidance issued by the CDC and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). Dentists should routinely check the CDC's sites for guidance, as it changes often.

The release warned that during any dental procedure, there could still be a risk of spreading disease among patients and staff. 

"There is still no data available to assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission during dental procedures," the guidance read. "However, there is a better understanding of which procedures have increased risk of transmission and how to utilize PPE to reduce the risk."

