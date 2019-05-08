More News:

May 08, 2019

Lancaster County man breaks 13-year-old record with 50-pound flathead catfish catch

Jeff Bonawitz, 54, caught the first 50-pound flathead catfish in Pennsylvania history in the Susquehanna River

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Fishing
Flathead catfish record Contributed image/Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

The first 50-pound flathead catfish ever caught, and recorded, in Pennsylvania.

A Lancaster County man broke the 13-year-old record for the largest flathead catfish ever caught in Pennsylvania last month, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Tuesday.

MORE: Polo Ralph Lauren partners with West Philly equestrians for new campaign

Jeff Bonawitz, 54, was fishing with his nephew Dylan in the Susquehanna River on April 6 when he felt a bite, and then his fishing rod bent straight down.

After a 25-minute fight with the fish, Bonawitz managed to reel in a 50-pound, seven-ounce flathead catfish, toppling the previous record-holder, a 48-pound, six-ounce fish caught in 2006 in Berks County:

“When it finally came up to the top, we thought it might be a mermaid," Bonawitz told the Fish and Boat Commission. "I've fished the Susquehanna for years and I've never caught anything quite like it."

Bonawitz had a feeling it might be a record, so he contacted Fish and Boat Commission officials to arrange an in-person identification and examination of the behemoth. The state record fish application was approved this week.

MORE: MLB to upgrade Lehigh Valley baseball field, with help from Chase Utley

The record-setting fish is the fourth time a record has been broken this decade, and is the first record-breaking catch since 2016, when a two-pound yellow perch was caught in Erie County. Suffice to say, this one’s a little more exciting.

You can find a full list of the state record catches here, at the Fish and Boat Commission’s website.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Fishing Lancaster County Records Animals Outdoors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Real Estate

Philly to announce $10,000 assistance program for first-time homebuyers
Philly First Home

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Crime

Larry Krasner: Philly is ‘very close’ to ending criminalization of all drug possession
Krasner drug possession arrests

Health News

Google data might be able to pinpoint where you got food poisoning
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Food & Drink

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States
Shrimp taco el vez

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved