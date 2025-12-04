More News:

December 04, 2025

Brooklyn man allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy $65K of booze from Pa. state stores

Eugene Antwi allegedly made more than 200 online purchases at Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in 21 counties, mostly in Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eugene Antwi, of Brooklyn, allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards to make more than 200 purchases at Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 21 counties.

A Brooklyn man is charged with using stolen credit and debit cards to buy more than $65,000 in liquor from Pennsylvania's Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

Eugene Antwi allegedly purchased the alcohol online in more than 200 transactions from state stores in 21 counties, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said. After buying the booze online, the 26-year-old, who was arrested in New York this week, picked it up in person at the stores, authorities said.

Most of the transactions – at least 134 orders – involved Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philly and the surrounding suburban counties and occured between August 2023 and September 2024, investigators said. The purchases involved "expensive liquors," like bottles of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Don Julio tequila. 

A spokesperson for the AG's office would not say what Antwi did with the alcohol after acquiring it except that the volume exceeded "what would ordinarily be considered commensurate with personal consumption."

Antwi is charged with felony counts of identity theft, access device fraud, theft by deception, forgery and related offenses. He was arrested by the New York Police Department on an outstanding warrant. 

"This defendant went to great lengths to steal from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defraud the Liquor Control Board, which oversees legal purchases of alcohol in the Commonwealth," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

