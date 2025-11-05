Here's a recap of Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Tuesday proved to be a successful election day for Democrats competing in closely watched races around the country, including several locally.

The main event for this region was between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey. Sherrill won by a margin that proved not to be as close as several polls had predicted. Other races that wrapped up with little drama were the retention elections for Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the contest for Philadelphia District Attorney.

Below is a recap of those and other elections relevant to the region.

Additional judicial election results for Philadelphia's Common Pleas Court and Philadelphia Municipal Court are available on the city's election website, along with results of the retention elections in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. And results of judicial elections and retention elections in Pennsylvania Superior Court and Commonwealth Court are posted on the state's election website.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in Tuesday's election. Sherrill will succeed New Jersey's current governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, who was term limited after eight years in office. Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and currently the congresswoman representing New Jersey's 11th District, will be the second woman to serve as New Jersey's governor. The first was Republican Christie Todd Whitman who was elected to two terms between 1994 and 2001.

The retention elections for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht set a record for campaign spending on a nonpartisan judicial race with a total expenditure of more than $15 million. Despite all the attention, the races proved not to be close with all three justices cruising to retention victories.

Their return to the bench on state's highest court means the liberal justices will maintain their 5-2 advantage over the conservative justices. By winning election, Donohue, Dougherty and Wecht are each elected to new 10-year terms. Donohue, who is 73, will only serve two more years before reaching the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner easily won election to a third term on Tuesday, defeating Pat Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court judge. This is the second time Krasner defeated Dugan this election cycle: Dugan also lost to the progressive prosecutor in May's Democratic primary election.

Philadelphia City Controller results

The Philadelphia City Controller is the chief auditor of the city and the School District of Philadelphia. The auditor's office works independently of city government, and its analyses are intended to provide objective information to city leaders and the public about Philadelphia's finances and how its money is being spent. Incumbent Christy Brady easily defeated Republican Ari Patrinos in Tuesday's election.

New Jersey Assembly District 1 results

District 1 represent parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties and all of Cape May County. Incumbent Republicans Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen are running against Democrats Carolyn Rush and Carol Sabo.

New Jersey Assembly District 2 results

District 2 represents parts of Atlantic County including several shore towns. Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift are the Republican incumbents. They face challenges from Democrats Joanne Famularo and Maureen Rowan in Tuesday's general election.

New Jersey Assembly District 3 results

District 3 covers Salem County and parts of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties. Democrats Dave Bailey Jr. and Heather Simmons are the incumbents, and they are running against Republicans Chris Konawell and Lawrence Moore.

New Jersey Assembly District 4 results

District 4 represents parts of Camden, Atlantic and Gloucester counties. Democrats Dan Hutchinson and Cody Miller are the incumbent members of the state assembly representing this district. They are challenged for their seats on Tuesday by Republicans Amanda Esposito and Gerard McManus.

New Jersey Assembly District 5 results

District 5 represents portions of Gloucester and Camden Counties. Assemblymen William Moen Jr. and William Spearman, both Democrats, are the incumbents and are running for reelection against Republicans Constance Ditzel and Nilsa Gonzalez, along with Green Party candidate Robin Brownfield.

New Jersey Assembly District 6 results

District 6 represents parts Camden and Burlington counties. Democrats Louis Greenwald and Melinda Kane hold the assembly seats in this district. They are running against Republicans John Brangan and Peter Sykes.

New Jersey Assembly District 7 results

District 7 represents municipalities in the portion of Burlington County along the Delaware River. Carol Murphy and Balvir Singh, two Democrats, are the current assembly people representing this district. Republicans Douglas Dillon and Dione Johnson are running against them.

New Jersey Assembly District 8 results

District 8 represents parts of Atlantic and Burlington counties. Headed into Tuesday's election, its assembly seats are split between Republican Michael Torrissi Jr. and Democrat Andrea Katz. The other candidates in this election are Republican Brandon E. Umba. and Democrat Anthony Angelozzi.