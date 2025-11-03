Philadelphia District Attorney election results: Krasner vs. Dugan

In Tuesday's municipal elections in Philadelphia, incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner will be up for a third term in a race against former municipal court judge Pat Dugan. Krasner easily defeated Dugan in May's Democratic primary before Dugan opted to mount a Republican challenge in the general election.

Polls close at 8 p.m. All results in the chart below are unofficial until certified by election officials.

Krasner, a former criminal defense attorney, was first elected in 2017 amid a wave of progressive prosecutors voted into office in cities across the country. In his first two terms, Krasner pushed for reforms to reduce violent crime through community prevention programs and initiatives centered on restorative justice. The city's prison population has steadily declined under Krasner, and his office has worked to exonerate dozens of inmates who were wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Krasner's outspoken approach and staunch opposition to President Donald Trump have been polarizing during his time in office. The DA came under intense criticism from Republicans statewide when gun violence surged in Philadelphia – and in cities across the United States – during the COVID-19 pandemic. An unsuccessful impeachment effort by GOP lawmakers in Harrisburg cast Krasner as lenient with criminals and running a DA's office rife with misconduct.

Over the past three years, Philadelphia has seen sharp declines in homicides and shootings. Krasner has partly attributed the city's rebound to stronger cooperation with the police department and methodical crime prevention strategies.

In a third term, Krasner has said he would aim to protect the rights of immigrants living in Philadelphia and work toward reducing racial disparities in the criminal justice system. He also hopes to push for more public health-based solutions to gun violence and advocate against overly punitive sentences for people convicted of crimes.

During his campaign, Krasner vowed to push back against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics and defend the rights of Philadelphia residents if the president deploys National Guard troops to the city.

Dugan, a registered Democrat and U.S. Army veteran, spent 17 years as municipal court judge before stepping down last December to challenge Krasner. Dugan contends Krasner's office has failed to enforce the laws of the city, lacks accountability and doesn't properly train its attorneys to prosecute criminals in court.

Dugan has said he would bring his experience as a judge to the DA's office by expanding programs that support people navigating the criminal justice system and offering more services to crime victims. Among other promises, Dugan also said he would put more emphasis on prosecuting economic crimes and illegal dumping in the city.

In the lead-up to Tuesday's election, Dugan's campaign sharply criticized Krasner over questions surrounding the defendant charged last month in the high-profile kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Mount Airy resident Kada Scott.

Dugan claims Scott would still be alive if Krasner's office had not withdrawn charges against her alleged killer, 21-year-old Keon King, in two domestic abuse cases against another woman over the past year. King was able to walk free after posting bail in April, and the charges he faced were dropped because the woman and another witness refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Krasner cruised to reelection in 2021 against Republican opponent Chuck Peruto, earning more than 71% of the vote. When he faced Dugan in May's Democratic primary, Krasner won with just over 64% of the vote in a low turnout election that drew participation from roughly 17% of registered voters in Philadelphia. The last time the city elected a Republican district attorney was in 1985.