Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will resume this fall for 40th anniversary season

The annual Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, which takes place every fall in Lancaster County, is set to open this September, according to event organizers.

From Sept. 5 through Nov. 1, the Faire will be open at Mount Hope Estates and Winery in Manheim to new visitors and longtime fans. The opening of the festival was delayed from its typical August start time.

Fall marks the 40th year of operation for the Pennsylvania attraction.

Due to COVID-19, health and safety guidelines will be in place this year for the festival which typically draws crowds of approximately 250,000 people.

All guests this year will be required to wear face coverings and stage seating will have social distancing measures in place. Also, all tickets must be purchased in advance and there will be a maximum capacity of visitors each day. Tickets will be date specific for the first time due to the daily limit on visitors.

In addition, there will be hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the 35-acre grounds, the Renaissance Faire said on their website.

Dogs are typically allowed at the faire, but it is unclear whether or not visitors will be permitted to bring pets this year. However, service animals are still allowed.

Entertainment at the Renaissance Faire typically consists of approximately 90 stage shows and there are also 20 kitchens with medieval-themed menus, shopping areas featuring artists and costumed characters throughout the park.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire said in a Facebook post last Wednesday that they plan to resume operations in September with different themes each weekend.

The grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Labor Day. Tickets are $29.95 per day for adult general admission and $15.95 for children ages 5 to 11. All children under age 4 can get in for free.