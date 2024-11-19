Undated mail-in ballots can't be included in recount for Pa.'s Senate election, state Supreme Court declares

Mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots that lack a date cannot be included in the recount of Pennsylvania's Senate race between Republican Dave McCormick and Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

To be counted, a ballot needs a correct, handwritten date on the return envelope, the court said, upholding a previous ruling. Election boards in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, among others, ruled last week in favor of counting the undated ballots, spurring a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

Monday's decision finalizes the ongoing issue.

"The Election Code commands absentee and mail-in electors to date the declaration that appears upon ballot return envelopes, and failure to comply with that command renders a ballot invalid as a matter of Pennsylvania law," the order reads.

The ruling comes as the state's 67 counties are set to begin tallying ballots again in a race that the Associated Press called in favor of McCormick last week. Each county must begin its recount no later than Wednesday. Results must be reported to the Department of State by Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The state's unofficial results show McCormick gained 48.84% of the vote to Casey's 48.58%. Pennsylvania law requires an automatic recount whenever the margin of victory is less than 0.5%.