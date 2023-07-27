More Culture:

July 27, 2023

This weekend, PSPCA offering $10 adoptions for all dogs over one year old

The shelter has an urgent need of pet adopters after the rescue of 170 dogs from a home in Monroe County this month

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania SPCA/Twitter

The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering $10 dog adoptions from July 28 through July 30 due to an urgent need for adopters following the rescue of 170 dogs from a Monroe County home. Above, some of the new dogs available for adoption at PSPCA.

Due to a dire need for adopters following a large-scale pet rescue, the Pennsylvania SPCA is offering discounted dog adoption fees this weekend.

From Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, all dogs over one year old can be adopted for $10 between 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the PSPCA Philadelphia headquarters, located at 350 East Erie Avenue.

MORE: PSPCA rescues over 170 dogs from Monroe County home

Earlier this month, the PSPCA's Law Enforcement team rescued a variety of animals, including 170 dogs, from a single home in Effort, Monroe County. The dogs — many of which are Jack Russell Terrier mixes — were transported to PSPCA sites in Philadelphia, Chester Springs and Lancaster, where they were treated for any health issues and became available for adoption. 

The Philadelphia shelter was already at capacity, and the large-scale intake put the site at critical level.

"The vast majority (of the dogs rescued from the Monroe County home) are small, dog-friendly dogs who would benefit from living with other canine friends," PSPCA spokesperson Gillian Kocher said. "The adoption event is geared toward those who have been waiting for the right time to adopt or to add another dog to their pack. The time is now."

PSCPA adoption policies and procedures can be viewed online. Animal lovers can also help out by donating pet supplies through the organization's wish list.

