It's time to meet the new Pet of the Week.

Bazooka, a pit bull mix who is 6 years old, will launch his way straight to your heart!

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Bazooka can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Bazooka is one of the most easy-going dogs. His good manners and sweet-natured personality make it hard to believe he was found on the city streets.

At the perfect age of 6, Bazooka is full of energy and enthusiasm! He is an incredibly loyal companion and a constant source of entertainment.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Bazooka is a big goofball who would make a great addition to your family.

While he can keep himself busy with toys of any kind, his one true love is the tennis ball, which he will happily chase for hours. Sometimes he'll even triumphantly carry two in his mouth at a time.

Bazooka enjoys morning jogs and outdoor adventures, but also knows how to settle down for relaxed couch time at the end of a fun day. He will be a great fit for an active, fun-loving home with older kids who are comfortable with large dogs. Another pup to fetch with would be a plus!

This good boy can’t wait to find his perfect match. Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to meet Bazooka!