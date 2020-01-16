More Culture:

January 16, 2020

Pet of the Week: Bazooka

While he can keep himself busy with toys of any kind, this dog's one true love is the tennis ball

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Bazooka Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Bazooka is in need of a forever home. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

It's time to meet the new Pet of the Week. 

Bazooka, a pit bull mix who is 6 years old, will launch his way straight to your heart!

Pet of the Week: BazookaCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Bazooka can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Bazooka is one of the most easy-going dogs. His good manners and sweet-natured personality make it hard to believe he was found on the city streets. 

At the perfect age of 6, Bazooka is full of energy and enthusiasm! He is an incredibly loyal companion and a constant source of entertainment. 

Pet of the Week: BazookaCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Bazooka is a big goofball who would make a great addition to your family.

While he can keep himself busy with toys of any kind, his one true love is the tennis ball, which he will happily chase for hours. Sometimes he'll even triumphantly carry two in his mouth at a time.

Bazooka enjoys morning jogs and outdoor adventures, but also knows how to settle down for relaxed couch time at the end of a fun day. He will be a great fit for an active, fun-loving home with older kids who are comfortable with large dogs. Another pup to fetch with would be a plus!

This good boy can’t wait to find his perfect match. Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to meet Bazooka!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Pets of the Week Dogs Street Tails Animal Rescue

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved