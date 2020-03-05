Pet of the Week: Bob Ross

Time to meet the new Pet of the Week! If you bring Bob Ross into your home, he promises to bring some color into your life.

Bob is a 7-month-old, special needs Poodle mix who has a neurological condition that effects his motor skills and coordination. Unfortunately, there is no medication that can be used to manage his condition, nor is there a cure. At best he will stay this way for the duration of his life. At worst, his condition will deteriorate until he is no longer able to walk.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Like any puppy, Bob Ross has a hard time sitting still for his picture! He just wants to play!

At present, Bob is just a puppy who has no idea there is anything holding him back. He loves to play, run around, meet new people and dogs, and explore. Bob would thrive in an active family, with older kids who are comfortable with puppy energy.

Bob Ross is looking for a loving home where his uniqueness will be embraced and his spirit will be nurtured. Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to bring this happy little dog home!



In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

