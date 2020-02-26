More Culture:

February 26, 2020

Pet of the Week: Old Man

By PhillyVoice Staff
Meet the new Pet of the Week! This senior dog is in need to a loving home.

Old Man, a 9-year-old senior dog, is the new Pet of the Week!

Don't let this Chihuahua mix fool you though; this old soul is still very young at heart.

Old Man loves playing fetch. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Old Man was recently surrendered to Street Tails Animal Rescue because his family was no longer able to provide proper care for him. It’s not hard to see how excited this little guy is for his new lease on life! 

An active senior, Old Man’s love of play has not diminished and he maintains all the joy of a puppy. His hobbies include playing fetch, taking leisurely strolls around the neighborhood and yelling at the TV – before crashing for his afternoon nap and starting all over again.

Like most grandpas, Old Man is overflowing with contagious, unconditional love. He makes fast friends with everyone he meets, big and small, and would be glad to join a home with small, calm dogs. This happy-go-lucky little dude is ready to prove that you can teach to an "old" dog new tricks!

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to take Old Man out for an Early Bird Special.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

