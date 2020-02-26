Pet of the Week: Old Man

Old Man, a 9-year-old senior dog, is the new Pet of the Week!

Don't let this Chihuahua mix fool you though; this old soul is still very young at heart.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Old Man loves playing fetch. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Old Man was recently surrendered to Street Tails Animal Rescue because his family was no longer able to provide proper care for him. It’s not hard to see how excited this little guy is for his new lease on life!

An active senior, Old Man’s love of play has not diminished and he maintains all the joy of a puppy. His hobbies include playing fetch, taking leisurely strolls around the neighborhood and yelling at the TV – before crashing for his afternoon nap and starting all over again.

Like most grandpas, Old Man is overflowing with contagious, unconditional love. He makes fast friends with everyone he meets, big and small, and would be glad to join a home with small, calm dogs. This happy-go-lucky little dude is ready to prove that you can teach to an "old" dog new tricks!

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to take Old Man out for an Early Bird Special.

