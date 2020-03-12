More Culture:

March 12, 2020

Pet of the Week: House

He's still looking for a home!

By PhillyVoice Staff
House needs a loving home! He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

This Pet of the Week may look familiar. Time to re-meet House!

He's a gentle soul who is eager to leave his kennel days behind him and find a comfortable home where he can live the simple life. 

Pet of the Week: HouseSource/Street Tails

Make this sweet dog a part of your family.

House, a 7-year-old Mastiff mix, has become overwhelmed by the busy city and would prefer to relocate to a neighborhood free from so much activity. 

This well-mannered boy requires very little. If you have a warm lap and lots of love to offer, House is your guy! He knows basic commands, is house-trained, and is calm and quiet when left alone. 

Before arriving at Street Tails Animal Rescue, House lived in a home with both children and other dogs, and would be a valued addition to any family. 

This sweet boy just wants a human to be close to, and will show his appreciation by giving you a gentle leg lean. You can adopt House by filling out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

