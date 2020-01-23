More Culture:

Pet of the Week: Lolly

This cute cat can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Meet Lolly! She needs a forever home. This 12 month old cat can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Lolly would make a great addition to your family.

Lolly’s story is all too common. Her family moved away in early January and left her behind. She was put outside to fend for herself after being raised as an indoor cat. She survived for 10 days, braving the elements and patiently sitting on the doorstep waiting to be let back into the only home she had ever known.

Despite the trauma she has faced at just 12 months old, lovely Lolly has a lot to offer. She is a truly forgiving and gentle spirit who is happy to just go with the flow. 

While quite independent, she is extremely loving and is happiest when in the presence of her caregivers. 

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations. Lolly braved the worst to be the best cat family member you could ever want. Please consider making her a member of your home by filling out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

