Pet of the Week: Lolly

Lolly, who is as sweet as her name, needs a forever home!



She's a domestic short-haired cat who is 12 months old and can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Lolly would make a great addition to your family.

Lolly’s story is all too common. Her family moved away in early January and left her behind. She was put outside to fend for herself after being raised as an indoor cat. She survived for 10 days, braving the elements and patiently sitting on the doorstep waiting to be let back into the only home she had ever known.

Despite the trauma she has faced at just 12 months old, lovely Lolly has a lot to offer. She is a truly forgiving and gentle spirit who is happy to just go with the flow.

While quite independent, she is extremely loving and is happiest when in the presence of her caregivers.

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations. Lolly braved the worst to be the best cat family member you could ever want. Please consider making her a member of your home by filling out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

