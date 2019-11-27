Pet of the Week: Mummer

The new Pet of the Week is a Very Good Boy. His name is Mummer and he's a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Happy, curious and friendly is the best way to describe this young pup. True to his breed, Mummer has proven to be a loving and outgoing dog.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue You can adopt Mummer from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

He would be a great hiking or running partner as well as a very loyal companion. He also loves playing with toys and will happily keep himself busy by tossing them around by himself.

Mummer is already well on his way to being a well-trained dog. He is potty trained and has been very receptive to learning basic commands while at Street Tails Animal Rescue. He gets along well with children, but due to his size he may be best suited for a home with older kids. He would be delighted to share the spotlight with other family pets.

This sweet boy is going to make someone a very happy dog owner. Could that be you? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to learn more about Mummer!

