November 27, 2019

Pet of the Week: Mummer

This Very Good Boy can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Mummer

Meet the new Pet of the Week! Mummer is in need of a loving home. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

The new Pet of the Week is a Very Good Boy. His name is Mummer and he's a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Happy, curious and friendly is the best way to describe this young pup. True to his breed, Mummer has proven to be a loving and outgoing dog. 

Pet of Week: Mummer

You can adopt Mummer from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Mummer enjoys just about anything he's included in, whether it's a walk, playing in the yard, snuggling, or just sitting by your side waiting for the next activity. 

He would be a great hiking or running partner as well as a very loyal companion. He also loves playing with toys and will happily keep himself busy by tossing them around by himself.

Mummer is already well on his way to being a well-trained dog. He is potty trained and has been very receptive to learning basic commands while at Street Tails Animal Rescue. He gets along well with children, but due to his size he may be best suited for a home with older kids. He would be delighted to share the spotlight with other family pets.

This sweet boy is going to make someone a very happy dog owner. Could that be you? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to learn more about Mummer!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

