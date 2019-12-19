More Culture:

December 19, 2019

Pet of the Week: Dreidel

Dreidel is sweet natured, playful and affectionate

By Sinead Cummings
Dreidel is looking for a loving home. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Give a warm welcome to the new Pet of the Week! This is Dreidel, a 6-year-old Papillon mix, and he's in need of a loving home.

Dreidel made his way to Street Tails Animal Rescue after he and his siblings were seized from a neglectful home, but he hasn't let the tough times get him down. His bravery and resilience truly make him a miracle pup. 

Dreidel is sweet natured, playful and affectionate. He plays nicely with dogs, cats and children and will loyally stay by the sides of his trusted companions. 

If his cheerful personality doesn't instantly win you over, his signature one ear up, one ear down look will surly do the trick. 

This little guy really has it all; he’s easy going, potty trained and has excellent manners. The only thing he's missing is a home for the holidays! 

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Street Tails Animal Rescue to bring Dreidel home this holiday season.

Also, this week another dog at Street Tails Animal Rescue needs attention. Raider has been sick and is in need of donations. More information can be found on their Instagram post.

Raider was just rushed to VSEC and we need your help! Raider’s been lethargic with labored breathing, vomiting, loss of appetite, and diarrhea since his arrival at STAR. Antibiotics didn’t seem to be helping so we took him to the vet for X-rays. Unfortunately, his lungs didn’t look good and he’s now on oxygen at VSEC while he awaits more testing. The initial estimate for $2,000-$3,000 is just to do the testing to determine what’s wrong with him. We’re looking at some big expenses so every $1 donated helps! Please keep this big boy in your thoughts and donate if you are able. We just want to be able to bring Raider home for the Holidays. #raiderstreettails #streettails

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

Sinead Cummings
