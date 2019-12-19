Pet of the Week: Dreidel

Give a warm welcome to the new Pet of the Week! This is Dreidel, a 6-year-old Papillon mix, and he's in need of a loving home.

Dreidel made his way to Street Tails Animal Rescue after he and his siblings were seized from a neglectful home, but he hasn't let the tough times get him down. His bravery and resilience truly make him a miracle pup.

If his cheerful personality doesn't instantly win you over, his signature one ear up, one ear down look will surly do the trick.

This little guy really has it all; he’s easy going, potty trained and has excellent manners. The only thing he's missing is a home for the holidays!

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Street Tails Animal Rescue to bring Dreidel home this holiday season.

Also, this week another dog at Street Tails Animal Rescue needs attention. Raider has been sick and is in need of donations. More information can be found on their Instagram post.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

