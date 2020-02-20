Pet of the Week: Pebbles

Meet Pebbles! This 1.5-year-old pit bull mix – and her show stopping ears – are getting a second chance at life.



A survivor of cruelty and neglect, Pebbles had long journey before finding her way to Street Tails Animal Rescue. When she arrived, she was emaciated with recent injuries to her tail and muzzle. But despite what she has been through, Pebbles is very forgiving and has been open and excited to meet new people.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Pebbles is an affectionate, oversized lap dog.

Pebbles, an affectionate and oversized lap dog, could happily spend all day curled up in your arms getting scratches. Her energy level is perfectly balanced, making her both a great workout partner and couch companion.

She is chatty without being disruptive, which adds an extra level of quirk to her already lovable character. Pebbles is house broken, great on leash and without question has the best ears on the block.

Like most young girls, she is picky about who she lets into her social circle, so other canine friends are made on a case-by-case basis. However, if you’re a human of any size (kids included) you’re already in with her!

This little lady cannot wait to make your acquaintance. Just one look into Pebbles eyes and it’s easy to see how grateful she is to have a second chance at life.

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to learn more about Pebbles!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

