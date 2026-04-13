Want to see Rory McIlroy at Aronimink? Here's a chance to watch a PGA Championship practice round for free

Pennsylvania residents have an opportunity to see golf's biggest stars, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, take their practice rounds ahead of the PGA Championship for free.

More than 260 free tickets to attend a practice round at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square are being given away by Pennsylvania's tourism office, Delaware County's tourism office and PGA of America. Entries are being accepted through April 24.

MORE: Aronimink Golf Club prepares for 200,000 spectators to descend on course in May

Two winners will be selected from every county. They will each receive two tickets to one of three practice rounds that take place May 11-13 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets include unrestricted access to the club's grounds, public grandstand seating, access to PGA Shops and complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The cheapest tickets to practice rounds were selling for $91 on SeatGeek on Monday. Tickets to championship rounds, between May 14-17, range from $260 to $1,400.

"The PGA Championship has always been about more than the game, it's about the community that surrounds it," Jackie Endsley, the 2026 PGA Championship director, said in a statement. "This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the Commonwealth, and we want as many Pennsylvanians as possible to be on those grounds when history is made at Aronimink Golf Club."

The PGA Championship is returning to Pennsylvania for the first time since 1962. It is expected to bring more than 200,000 spectators and generate $125 million in economic impact for the Philadelphia region. It is the most significant men's golf event in the region since the U.S. Open was held at Merion Golf Club in 2013.

Aronimink Golf Club has been preparing for the tournament for more than two years, installing high-rise seating, TV towers, video boards and concession stands on its 300-acre grounds.

The PGA Championship kicks off a blockbuster string of events for the Philadelphia-area. The city will host six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field, the MLB All Star Game and a celebration of the country's 250th anniversary.

"Pennsylvania is the backdrop for one of the biggest golf moments in decades, and we believe every resident deserves a chance to be part of it," Anne Ryan, deputy secretary of tourism, said in a statement. "This promotion is our way of making sure the 2026 PGA Championship isn't just an event that happens in Pennsylvania, but one that belongs to all of Pennsylvania."