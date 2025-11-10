More News:

November 10, 2025

Gov. Murphy frees siblings sentenced to decades for fatal Camden County robbery in 2009

Rashawn Carter received 107 years and Latasha Baker got 45 years in 2014. They are among 19 people whose sentences Murphy commuted Monday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Social Justice
NJ prison commutations Julian Leshay Guadalupe/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gov. Murphy commuted the prison sentences of a Philly man and his sister from Camden County who were involved in a 2009 killing in Woodlynne, Camden County. They are among 19 people granted clemency on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy commuted the prison sentences of 19 people Monday, including two siblings tied to a 2009 killing in Camden County.

Rashawn Carter of Philadelphia and Latasha Baker will soon be released under parole supervision. Carter, 40, and Baker, 46, were implicated in the death of Oscar Hernandez during a botched robbery of the victim's business, Alex's Bakery in Woodlynne, a tiny borough located between Collingswood and Camden. The duo and two other defendants – their brother Maurice Carter and family friend Maurice Cooper, Jr., the alleged gunman – stood trial in 2014.

MORE: Parker says Market East plan is open to input. Residents, scarred by Sixers arena fight, aren't buying it.

While Maurice agreed to a plea bargain of 10 years in prison, his siblings received much stiffer sentences. The court sentenced Baker to 45 years, requiring that she serve 38 years prior to being eligible for parole. Carter received 107 years, and was ineligible for parole for 87 years.

Murphy's latest round of commutations and pardons, his fourth since his clemency initiative started in June 2024, will free Carter and Baker from state prison. Upon their release, they will begin five years of supervised parole.

Jamie Wallace, of Vineland, and Nathan Yates, of Voorhees, also are on the governor's list of commutations. Both men had been convicted of armed robberies. Wallace was sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Yates received 33 years. Murphy also commuted the sentence of Tivon Neals, a Brooklyn man who was found guilty in a 2003 murder in Burlington County.

Murphy's clemency initiative fast-tracks certain pardon and commutation applications for expedited review before an advisory panel. Among other criteria, the project prioritizes cases involving defendants who rejected plea deals offering relatively short prison sentences in favor of going to trial. After being found guilty, the defendants were sentenced to much harsher punishments than they had been offered in their deals. Lawyers call this "excessive trial penalty."

These cases have been a particular focus for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, which built its own clemency project around Murphy's initiative. Yates, an ACLU-NJ client, had rejected a plea deal of seven years prior to his trial.

"As a 45-year-old man, I see every day as a blessing," he said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity to make my second chance at life worthwhile by being a positive influence on people around me."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Social Justice New Jersey Incarceration Commutations Clemency Vineland Phil Murphy Camden County Voorhees Woodlynne Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

NJT_Fall2021_TK_Melick'sTownFarm_OldwickTAK00147.jpg

It's Wow-ember in the Garden State
Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Just In

Must Read

Government

Don't abandon climate program, groups warn

PA budget climate

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Illness

Is COVID during pregnancy linked to autism? What a new study shows, and what it doesn't

Covid-19 Pregnancy Autism

Music

Sabrina Carpenter racks up six Grammy nominations, including album and record of the year

Grammys Sabrina Carpenter

Holiday

Walnut Garden turns into a festive ‘Walnut Wonderland’ for the holidays

Walnut Wonderland 2025

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved