These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election

Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's government entities, at City Hall or within the School District of Philadelphia.

One question voters will be asked is whether the city should establish a Department of Aviation to separately oversee its airports. Another asks whether graduates of the School District's career and technical schools should receive preference when applying for civil service jobs in the city.

Below are more details on each question:

Question 1: Should the city establish a separate Department of Aviation with a mayor-appointed director to oversee its airports?

How the question appears on the ballot:

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Department of Aviation and to transfer certain functions related to the operation of City airports from the other City agencies to the Department of Aviation?

Under current law, the city's Department of Commerce is responsible for operating, maintaining and improving Philadelphia's airport facilities. Those functions are carried out by the Commerce Department's Division of Aviation, which has an operating budget of more than $380 million, making it the third largest division of a city department.

If passed, the Division of Aviation would separate from the Department of Commerce and become its own department within the mayor's cabinet. The Department of Aviation would be solely responsible for operation, maintenance and improvements of the city's airports. It would also be able to set rates and charges for the use of airport facilities. The mayor would be responsible for appointing the director of aviation, who would run the department.

The measure was first approved by the city council in May; supporters say that the move could modernize the city's airports, bringing them closer in line with airports in other major cities.

The Mayor's Office also signaled support for the measure, noting that the Department of Aviation would put Philadelphia International Airport in particular in a "position more commensurate to the impact it has on the economic growth and connectivity of the region."

Voting "yes" on this ballot measure supports changing the city's charter to separate the Division of Aviation from the Department of Commerce and establish it as a standalone department within the mayor's cabinet. The mayor would appoint a director of aviation to run the Department of Aviation, which would be responsible for operating, maintaining and improving Philadelphia's airport facilities.

Voting "no" on this ballot measure opposes creating a separate Department of Aviation. The city's Department of Commerce would continue to be responsible for operating, maintaining and improving the city's airports.

Question 2: Should graduates of the School District's career and technical programs receive preference in applying for city government jobs?

How the question appears on the ballot:

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for a preference in civil service examinations for qualified graduates of Career Technical Education programs in the School District of Philadelphia?

While there are some jobs within Philadelphia's city government that are filled by appointment or election, most are filled through the Civil Service Commission. The system evaluates job applicants based on tests related to the position, and only applicants with high scores may be hired.

Some applicants, like veterans, qualify for 10 preference points, which amount to extra credit. Depending on the initial evaluation score, these extra points could be majorly beneficial to applicants looking to fill government jobs.

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced a bill to establish a system of preference for graduates of School District Career and Technical Education programs, ensuring that those students can find jobs after they graduate. They would receive five preference points to give them an extra edge.

Unlike many other bills that make their way through the city council, this measure faced some opposition — namely from Councilmembers David Oh, Brian O'Neill and Mike Driscoll. Those in opposition believe that including a five-point preference for students devalues the 10-point preference for veterans.

If passed, the measure would alter the rankings of applicants for these positions, which have faced a shortage of applicants in recent years.

Voting "yes" on this ballot measure supports amending the city's charter to provide graduates of the School District's CTE programs with five preference points in their evaluations for open civil service positions in city government. This would not alter the 10 points given to veterans applying to these positions.

Voting "no" on this ballot measure opposes providing graduates of the School District's CTE programs with five preference points in their evaluations for civil service positions in city government. Veterans would still receive 10 extra points in their evaluations.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Registered voters can find out where to place their votes using this polling place locator tool. To learn more about the candidates that will appear on the ballot next Tuesday, check out PhillyVoice's voting guide for Pennsylvania's midterms.