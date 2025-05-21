More News:

May 21, 2025

Philly voters approve ballot questions to increase affordable housing funding, provide more oversight to prisons system

They also chose to create a new position to serve as a watchdog over the Office of Homeless Services.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
2025 Election Ballot Questions
Philadelphia voters approved three ballot questions during the primary election, including a measure that will bring more oversight to the city's prisons system. The others will increase funding for affordable housing and create an ombudsman role to the Office of Homeless Services.

Three questions were on the Philadelphia primary ballot Tuesday, and all three measures passed by significant margins. 

Voters approved the creation of a watchdog role for the Office of Homeless Services, a prison community oversight board and an Office of Prison Oversight. They also voted to increase funding for affordable housing. 

Below is a breakdown of what each measure means for Philadelphians. All vote tallies are with 99% of divisions reporting. Full Election Day results, including the District Attorney race, can be found here.

Question 1: Should the Office of Homeless Services Ombudsman role be created to assist residents experiencing homelessness and provide oversight for the city's homeless services? — YES

This new government position will assist people experiencing homelessness and work as an overall watchdog for the office that provides services. The 2025 budget for the office would be $500,000 according to the Committee of Seventy. Similar roles already exist in cities like New York, Washington and San Diego. 

The measure gained the support of 84.4% of voters. 

Question 2: Should the city increase the minimum amount that must be appropriated for spending on Housing Trust Fund purposes in the city's operating budget each year? – YES

The city's zoning code lets developers construct denser buildings if they make payments in lieu of providing affordable housing. The Housing Trust Fund, the city's primary funding source for affordable housing programs, now will receive the entirety of the money received from these payments. It previously was to receive a portion of the money, but those payments have been going to the city's general fund.

The measure was approved by 74.5% of voters.

Question 3: Should an independent Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight Board and Office of Prison Oversight be created? – YES

The nine-member board will hold monthly public meetings and address prison issues like understaffing, cleanliness, deaths and escapes. It will make recommendations to the Department of Prisons and the newly-created Office of Prison Oversight. That office, led by a mayor-appointed director, will seek to boost transparency and accountability of the city's prison system. It will access and monitor prisons, meet with staffers and incarcerated people, and develop community education programs.

This measure passed with 76.5% of voters favoring it. 

