$300 million in rare cars will be showcased at Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

Rare Ferraris, Lamborghinis and modern supercars worth a combined $300 million will be on display during the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, a two-day automotive event returning to Union League Liberty Hill on June 6-7.

The Sunday Concours exhibition is the main attraction of the weekend, with this year’s “Amore per l’Italia” theme focused on Italian cars and racing history. Featured classes will include Ferrari race cars, Lamborghini Miuras and other rare Italian vehicles.

The weekend also includes a scenic Tour d’Elegance drive, a Sunset Motor Social with live music and vehicle displays, and a Gourmet Gala & Live Auction benefiting Cool Cars for Kids.

Proceeds from the event support research and care for children with rare genetic disorders at institutions including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

General admission tickets for Sunday’s Concours exhibition start at $49. Ticket information for the weekend’s additional events is available online.

June 6-7

Union League Liberty Hill

800 Ridge Pike

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444

Ticket pricing varies by event

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