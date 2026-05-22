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May 22, 2026

$300 million in rare cars will be showcased at Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

The two-day June event at Union League Liberty Hill will feature Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other Italian collector vehicles.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Cars Shows
Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

The Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance will return to Union League Liberty Hill on June 6-7 with rare collector cars, Italian-themed showcases and a judged Concours exhibition benefiting Cool Cars for Kids.

Rare Ferraris, Lamborghinis and modern supercars worth a combined $300 million will be on display during the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, a two-day automotive event returning to Union League Liberty Hill on June 6-7.

The Sunday Concours exhibition is the main attraction of the weekend, with this year’s “Amore per l’Italia” theme focused on Italian cars and racing history. Featured classes will include Ferrari race cars, Lamborghini Miuras and other rare Italian vehicles.

The weekend also includes a scenic Tour d’Elegance drive, a Sunset Motor Social with live music and vehicle displays, and a Gourmet Gala & Live Auction benefiting Cool Cars for Kids.

Proceeds from the event support research and care for children with rare genetic disorders at institutions including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

General admission tickets for Sunday’s Concours exhibition start at $49. Ticket information for the weekend’s additional events is available online.

Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

June 6-7 
Union League Liberty Hill
800 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
Ticket pricing varies by event

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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